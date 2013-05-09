No Injuries Reported In Small Explosion On NYC's Fifth Avenue

Adam Taylor, Pamela Engel

There has been a small explosion around 34th and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City.

NYC Firefighter Tommy Schwaber told Business Insider it was a manhole fire and that it has already been extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries, but some people are saying power around the Empire State Building have gone out.

Pictures from the scene are a little crazy, however:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.