'AN INTENTIONAL ACT': Dozens injured in New York City bombing, few clues about motive

Michelle Mark/Business Insider A view from the scene at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue in New York City.

A bombing left 29 people injured in New York City on Saturday night in what Mayor Bill de Blasio called an “intentional act,” but said did not appear to be linked to international terror groups.

“A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism, but it’s not linked to international terrorism,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Sunday.

An initial explosion occurred in the Chelsea neighbourhood on 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues around 8:30 p.m. ET, according to the New York City Police Department. A second device resembling a pressure cooker was found four blocks away and removed by police later in the night.

The device that exploded on 23rd Street contained components “indicative of an IED,” or improvised explosive device, de Blasio said during a press conference on Sunday.

Twenty-nine people were injured in the explosion, according to the New York City Fire Department. By Sunday morning, all 29 had been treated and released from hospitals, Cuomo said, though the area of the explosion suffered significant damage.

Investigators have yet to determine a motivation for the explosion, and De Blasio cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

“We have a lot more work to do to say what kind of motivation was behind this. Was it political? Was it personal? We don’t know yet,” De Blasio said, describing the incident as “violent, intentional, and criminal.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill, center right, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, walk into a press conference as police, firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene of an explosion in Manhattan on September 17, 2016, in New York City.

In a press conference Saturday night, de Blasio said there was no specific and credible threat against New York City.

Cuomo said that while there was no current connection to international terror groups, the incident would be investigated as an act of terror.

“We will find who planted these explosives and they will be punished,” Cuomo said. “We will not allow these people and these types of threats to disrupt our life in New York.”

Police have no suspects but are reviewing security footage as well as civilian video.

“We are still in the process of trying to figure that out,” police commissioner James O’Neill said at a press conference, according to The New York Times.

Here’s video apparently showing the explosion:

A possible second device resembling a pressure cooker was reportedly located at 27th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, according to the NYPD. The NYPD bomb squad removed the device at 2:25 a.m. ET and took it to the department’s firing range in the Bronx to be inspected by robots, The Times reported.

The police department urged people in that area to “stay away from windows facing 27th Street” until the “suspicious package” was cleared.

Cuomo said both devices in New York City were similar in design and evidence from both sites would be sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia, for review.

Earlier on Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded near the site of a charity event in New Jersey. That incident occurred shortly before thousands of runners were due to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit US Marines and sailors, authorities said. New York City officials say the two incidents do not appear to be related.

The White House said late Saturday night that President Barack Obama had been briefed about the explosion.

This is the site of the explosion and the location of the second possible device:

Business Insider reporter Michelle Mark captured some video and images from the scene:

Choppers circling the area. Still seeing more NYPD/FDNY arriving at the scene pic.twitter.com/w7MzyLsikw — Michelle Mark (@michelleamark) September 18, 2016

Cops still pushing people back further. Cafes/restaurants in the area have been evacuated pic.twitter.com/9RlM1C4lnH

— Michelle Mark (@michelleamark) September 18, 2016

The NYPD’s counterterrorism unit tweeted this image from the area:

Here’s more video near the site of the explosion:

Harrison Jacobs and Christina Sterbenz contributed to this report.

