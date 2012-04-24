A Rare, Exploding Fireball Woke Up Parts Of California And Nevada This Weekend

A loud boom most likely caused by an exploding fireball shook houses and alarmed residents in northern Nevada and parts of California on Sunday morning, the AP reports.



The fireball, or exceptionally bright meteor, looked like a blazing streak of green and white light in the daytime sky.

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society told the AP that the meteor was probably about five miles above Earth before breaking up and producing the thunderous crack.

According to NASA researchers, the exploding meteor was equal to about one-fourth of the energy released by the the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and about the size of an SUV, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Astronomers think the meteor could be connected to the annual Lyrid meteor shower, which peaked this weekend.

Check out this video for more visuals:

