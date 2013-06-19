Large Explosion At Russian Ammunition Depot

A technical fault is believed to have caused a large explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Samara Region, Ria Novosti reports.



Russia Today says that 13 million shells are stored at the depot, and local people are being evacuated.

One video posted to Russian social network VK appears to show the blast:

Here’s one tweeted photo that appears to show smoke from the blast:

This video appears to show the explosion from afar:



We will be updating this post as we find out more…

