3 Explosions Rock Eastern Chinese City, Disgruntled Farmer Is Suspected

One of the big concerns about China is social stability, and a story like this played right into it.



Jianxi Province in Eastern China was rocked by three explosions, injuring several. The bombs went off between 9:15 AM and 9:45 at different places, and the culprit is believed to be a disgruntled farmer who lost a court case, according to reports.

