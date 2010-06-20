UPDATE: Explosion Heard In Johannesburg, Near World Cup Stadium

Still sketchy, this is just now being reported by Fox News:



An explosion was heard near Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. The explosion was heard at the Main Press centre, 1,300 feet from the stadium, followed by a shockwave, but there was no immediate indication of what was the cause of the explosion.

Hopefully it’s nothing. Will add more as warranted.

Update: CNN reporter Faith Karimi is reporting that it was an industrial, not a criminal, explosion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.