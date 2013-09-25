Explosion Reported At Police Headquarters In Columbus, Ohio

Firefighters and police are investigating a reported explosion at police headquartersin Columbus, Ohio, local WBNS-TV is reporting.

There were no reports of injuries.

From 10TV:

Columbus police dispatchers said the noise was heard on the second floor where a deli is located. Dispatchers said it did not start a fire.

Fox 28 reported a worker smelling gunpowder just before hearing a “loud bang” that happened around 7:30 p.m.

The building is being checked floor-by-floor to determine exactly what happened.

The headquarters, located at 120 Marconi St. in downtown Columbus, is currently being evacuated, according to AP.

10TV has a live feed from the scene here.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.