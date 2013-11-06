1 Killed, At Least 8 Wounded After Explosions Rock Communist Party Offices In Northern China

ChinaREUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonA paramilitary soldier patrols near visitors posing for souvenir pictures at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013.

One person was killed and at least eight others were wounded after a series of explosions rocked the Communist Party offices
Wednesday in the provincial capital of Taiyuan, China, South China Morning Post reports.

Seven explosions reportedly occurred around 7:40 a.m. near the Shanxi Communist Party offices, and were triggered by “small explosive devices.”

CCTV reported the devices were hidden in roadside flowerbeds. Metal ball bearings were found around the site, indicating the possibility of homemade bombs, according to Xinhua.

Streets around the building were closed off, according to SCMP.

With nearly 4 million residents, Taiyuan is the largest city in Shanxi province and is approximately 250 miles northeast of Beijing.

The explosions come less than a week after an apparent terrorist attack in central Beijing, when a car plowed into bystanders in Tiananmen Square. Three people in the car and two bystanders were killed, according to Reuters.

Here’s some photos from the scene:

This post will be updated as we learn more.

