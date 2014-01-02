Palestinian Diplomat Killed By Explosion In His Own Home

AP Photo/CTK, Krumphanzl Michal, File Ambassador Palestinian ambassador to the Czech Republic Jamal Al Jamal

An explosion at a Prague residence has killed the Palestinian ambassador to the Czech Republic, the Associated Press reports.

The president of the Czech Republic, Martin Cervicek, says there’s “not a single indication” that the explosion was a terrorist attack, The New York Times reported.

The explosion happened when 56-year-old Ambassador Jamal al-Jamal was opening a safe just after moving into a new residence, according to The Times.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that the ambassador had been injured in the blast at a residence in a suburb north of the Czech capital.

“The ambassador was injured … and taken to hospital with serious injuries. At the moment it is impossible to specify what kind of explosive it was. A search … is under way at the moment,” police spokeswoman told Reuters.

An unnamed Palestinian source told the Guardian: “He moved an old case with him to the new house from the old house. And when he opened it, the explosion happened.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry is sending a delegation to Prague to assist with a probe into the blast, according to the Guardian.

