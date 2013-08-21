Explosion At Naval Weapons Facility In New Jersey Injures 8, Situation Stabilised

There was a fire and explosion at a Naval Weapons Station in New Jersey, NBC Philadelphia is reporting.

The Navy’s official release says that one was seriously injured and several others were minorly injured after an explosion occured in the midst of routine maintenance on a utility boat.

Here’s the are the tweets from the U.S. Navy:

Explosion & fire in building on base NWS #Earle. Emergency personnel on scene. Injured taken 2 hospital. More 2 follow

— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) August 20, 2013

Ammunition & ordnance operations at NWS #Earle not affected by #explosion. Full press release 2 follow.

— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) August 20, 2013

#Earle #explosion damage was contained within the boathouse area

— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) August 20, 2013

UPDATE: NWS #Earle #explosion occurred @ Marine Boat Repair Shop. Initial reports 6 injured, all taken 2 local hospitals

— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) August 20, 2013

The explosion happened at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck Township, Monmouth County, N.J. at around 9 am.

“It is possible either some kind of welding accident took place or a propane tank exploded,” according to ABC News.

The facility, the largest Navy munitions base in the country, has a 2.5 mile-long pier that extends into the ocean, allowing them to load and unload military vessels a safe distance from shore, according the the Navy.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they emerge.

