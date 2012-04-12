DEVELOPING: Battery Explosion At GM Tech centre Injures At Least One

Photo: DrivingTheNortheast via flickr

This morning, an explosion at the GM Tech centre in Warren, MI injured one person.According to the Detroit News, there was a fire and emergency response to the situation.



The Tech centre is where GM works on battery technology for the Volt and other hybrid vehicles.

GM Spokesman Greg Martin told The Detroit News that all employees have been accounted for and they are “trying to learn more details.”

Statement from GM below to the local ABC affiliate, WXYZ:

We are aware of an incident this morning in one of the laboratories at the Alternative Energy centre at the General Motors Technical centre in Warren, Mich. Fire and emergency authorities were called to the scene. The building was evacuated. employees have been accounted for. We are aware one employee was injured and taken to an area hospital, We will share more information as it is confirmed.

Update: The Detroit News is now reporting that the explosion occured around 9 AM because a battery had exploded at the GM Tech centre. Two victims were found, the more seriously injured was taken to the hospital.

Update: Local 4 News just tweeted a picture of the scene. It appears the windows were actually blown out of the lab.

