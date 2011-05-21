UPDATE: There's Been An Explosion At Foxconn's Chengdu Plant Where They Build The iPad

Few details yet, but there’s been an explosion at a Foxconn plant in Chengdu, according to Bloomberg, citing Chinanews.



Hopefully it’s just minor.

Foxconn’s Chengdu plant is a major builder of Apple’s iPads, and of course the company has been the source of controversy due to worker suicides and conditions.

Meanwhile, Apple has been subjected to concerns about supply disruptions. Damage at a major plant would heighten that.

Update: Getting more details on the explosion from Bloomberg.

The explosion is under investigation.

There may be some injuries.

The factory has been sealed off by police.

No comment yet on production impact.

