Major Explosion At Chemical Plant In Geismar, Louisiana

There has been a major explosion at a chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, along Highway 30, WWL-TV reports.
NOLA.com reports it the explosion was at the Williams Olefins plant.
Here’s photos from the scene:
Explosion at Williams plant here in Geismar. OK at my job site…but, the trailer shook like hell. Prayers sent. twitter.com/LSUJuicebox/st…
— Justin Chatelain (@LSUJuicebox) June 13, 2013
BREAKING PHOTO: @rob_krieger on scene of possible plant explosion in Geismar, LA “People being evacuated.” twitter.com/Rob_Krieger/st…
— NewsBreaker (@NewsBreaker) June 13, 2013
This post will be updated as we find out more…
