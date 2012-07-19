Terror Attack On Israeli Tourists At Bulgarian Airport Kills Seven

Sarafovo International Airport in Burgus

At least seven people are dead – including five Israeli tourists – after a bomb detonated on a bus carrying Israeli tourists at an airport terminal in Bulgaria.The mayor of Burgas said explosives were placed in the trunk of the bus and that 33 Israeli tourists have been hospitalized while nine other Israelis are still missing, but officials have released a video of a purported suicide bomber.



The Jerusalem Post reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “all signs lead to Iran” and “Israel will react powerfully against Iranian terror.”

From the Guardian:

The fatal attack comes just days after a 24-year-old Lebanese man affiliated with Hezbollah was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack targeting Israeli tourists, based on evidence provided to local police by Israeli intelligence.

The man was found with information on tour buses carrying Israeli passengers, a list of Cypriot tourist spots favoured by Israel tourists and details of Israeli airlines that fly into Cyprus, Greek newspaper Phileleftheros reported.

Israel previously warned Bulgaria of the threat posed by Iran proxy Hezbollah around the second largest resort on the country’s Black Sea coast after a suspicious package was found on a bus that was to carry Israeli tourists from Turkey to Bulgaria in January.

Netanyahu noted that Wednesday is 18th anniversary of an Iran-sponsored attack on a Jewish centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina that killed 85 people.

Hezbollah denies all connection to the attack, according to Haaretz.

From the Telegraph:

“Shoshi”, an eyewitness, told Voice of Israel Radio: “We put the bags in the trunk, and after a few minutes, the bus exploded in flames. Then we returned to the terminal, and now we are trying to determine who is missing and who is dead. People who survived the explosion escaped from the window, and could not step over the bodies. The bus was shattered on both sides.”

The explosion occurred at around 6 p.m. local time, about an hour after a flight arrived from Tel Aviv, according to Marcus Dysch of the Jewish Chronical.

RT @cerenomri: Two flights brought Israeli terror victims to Burgas (1) Charter flight arr at 4:50pm (2) Bulgaria Air. Well-planned attack. — Marcus Dysch (@MarcusDysch) July 18, 2012

The airport has been closed and all flights from Israel to Bulgaria have been suspended.

Bulgaria’s EU Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said she was “shocked and saddened by the news about the explosion,” according to Dysch.

Bulgaria has a Jewish community of about 7,000 and Burgas is a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

Reports are now conflicting over whether it was a suicide bombing in #Burgas. Israeli Foreign Ministry says not, others say female bomber. — Marcus Dysch (@MarcusDysch) July 18, 2012

Below is the latest report from Russia Today with footage from the scene:

