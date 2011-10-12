Exploring the Video Revolution in Monaco with Prince Albert, Maurice Levy, Marissa Mayer, Dick Costolo, Yuri Milner, Chris Albrecht, David Kenny, Phil Kent, Rio Caraeff, others -- Next Month



PARIS — The organisers of the Monaco Media Forum have announced the plans for the three-day, invitation-only digital media summit to be held November 9-11.



Titled “Screen Wars,” the overarching theme of the event will be the convergence of broadcast television, Hollywood and the digital world.

This week in the Beet.TV studios in Manhattan, we spoke with Spencer Reiss, the conference’s Program Director, about the theme and the program. HSH Prince Albert is hosting the event which is presented by the Principality of Monaco and PublicisLive.

Among the featured speakers will be: Chris Albrecht, President & CEO, Starz; Nikesh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Google; Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President of Advertising & Online Business, Microsoft; Phil Kent, Chairman & CEO, Turner Broadcasting System; Maurice Lévy, Chairman & CEO, Publicis Groupe; Yuri Milner, CEO & Managing Partner, DST Global; Stéphane Richard, Chairman & CEO, Orange/France Telecom; Hans Vestberg, President & CEO, Ericsson; Twitter CEO Dick Costolo; Vevo CEO Rio Caraeff; Akamai President David Kenny; Google’s Marissa Mayer; and Joanna Shields of Facebook.

So Many Beet People to Speak

Among the four hundred attendees will be several speakers known to the Beet.TV audience, including Tremor Video’s Jason Krebs, Ooyala CTO Sean Knapp, Adam Singolda from Taboola, Ran Harnevo head of AOL Video, Dave Morgan of Simulmedia, Raj Amin of HealthiNation, Jim Louderback of Revision3, Randy Rothenberg of the IAB, VC Eric Hippeau, Alphabird’s Chase Norlin and Allen Debevoise of Machinima.

Beet.TV Heading to the Cote d’Azur!!!!!

We are delighted to be a media sponsor of the Monaco Media Forum and will be reporting extensively from the summit.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.