Exploring New York's Nerdy Side

Gawker Media’s Gridskipper lists its top “nerdy” New York businesses, including the Village Chess Shop, Forbidden Planet, and Barcade. CNet’s Caroline McCarthy has a few alternative suggestions, and we do, too.



SAI friend Ken Scudder digs Cosmic Comics across from Madison Square Park, which offers a $20 store credit for every $100 of purchases. I have a hard time imagining a geekier place that the 24-hour Apple store at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday night. But our managing editor Peter Kafka’s suggestion takes the cake: you can find him tonight at the U.S. Air Guitar Championship Finals at Irving Plaza. (Not on stage, sadly, but we hear he does a mean air guitar rendition of Ziggy Stardust.)

