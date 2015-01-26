Watch Incredible Footage Of Explorers Descending Into An Active Volcano

Sam Cossman and George Kourounis became among the first explorers to set foot inside the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible volcano, Marum Crater. More people have visited the moon than the fiery depths of this spectacular and deadly location on the remote island of Ambrym, in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.
Video courtesy of Sam Cossman
