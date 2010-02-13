Everything You Need To Know About Sovereign Debt Credit Default Swaps In 90 Seconds

Photo: AP

In case you haven’t heard, everyone’s freaking out over sovereign debt.And it makes perfect sense. Using the 5-year credit default swap spread as a benchmark, one can now check out just how risky some countries have become in recent years. Remember: two years ago, no one in the world would have thought that Dubai would default.



But let’s step back a second.

CMA Vision has put together an excellent presentation on the situation all around the world in various regions. A quick read through this will get you caught up on who is weak and who is strong.

Click to see the charts ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.