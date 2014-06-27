Explore The Lights Of Vivid Sydney On Google Street View

We have to wait another year before the Vivid Festival lights up Sydney again, but thankfully with the help of Google, you can relive this year’s awesome light show using Google Street view.

Google sent one of its backpack-based Google Street View units to photograph the area around the Opera House for this year’s Vivid Sydney festival.

It captures the area in beautiful detail, and allows you to see a new pattern on the Opera House with every single step.

Sadly, the Street View experience doesn’t go further than the Opera House, so you’ll just have to wait until next year to see buildings like Customs House and the Contemporary Museum of Art all lit up! [Sydney Opera House]

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.