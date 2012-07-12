Use Google Maps To Explore 17 Smithsonian Museums

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The world’s largest museum complex is being mapped room by room through a partnership with Google Inc.Beginning Tuesday, visitors at the Smithsonian Institution can use a smartphone to find their way through 17 museums, the National Zoo in Washington and locations in northern Virginia and New York City.



The interior maps totaling 2.7 million square feet can be accessed by visitors with Google Maps for Android. They include maps of the National Air and Space Museum, National Museum of American History and National Museum of Natural History, which draw millions of visitors.

Maps also have been completed for the National Portrait Gallery and a half dozen other art museums.

The Smithsonian says it’s working with Google to increase the level of exhibit detail and other features to help visitors explore.

Now check out 10 of the World’s Most Incredible Private Art Museums >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.