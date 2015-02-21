A card game called 'Exploding Kittens' just broke a Kickstarter record after raising an incredible 8 million dollars

A game called “Exploding Kittens” just made Kickstarter history, after becoming the most-backed project ever with 219,382 supporters, and raising over 8 million dollars.

What a world.

“Exploding Kittens,” created by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, is a card game.

Here’s how it works.

Set the deck of cards face down until someone draws the exploding kitten card.

Whoever drew that card explodes, and “they are dead, they are out of the game,” Inman explains in the game’s Kickstarter video. But if that person also holds the diffuse cards, the explosion can be diffused by a number of things.

Action cards can be found within the deck to help the players avoid having to face their demise should they draw the exploding kitten card.

Here’s the full Kickstarter video:

It looks fun! Over 200,000 people agreed, and poured their hard-earned dollars into “Exploding Kittens.”

“It more than doubled the previous record of 105,857, held by Reading Rainbow since last summer,” reads a post on the Kickstarter blog, where they also gave context to this incredible achievement of the “Exploding Kittens” creators and its massive fanbase by publishing the Kickstarter leaderboard.

Here it is:

The Kickstarter lasted 30 days, and folks interested in purchasing the game can be added to the email list here to become notified when it goes on sale.

