Apple's Running Ads On The Web Again—But They're Nothing Like Banners

Apple’s “exploding iPod” television ad is now appearing on the Web—and in a big, bold form that breaks the tired banner format, seeming to burst through the page.



It’s an interesting step for Apple, which historically has preferred conventional billboard, TV, and even print ads as better showcases for its gadgets.

When Apple has done Web ads—like it did for its “Get a Mac” campaign starring John Hodgman and Justin Long—it’s taken a similar approach, with the characters walking out of vertical sidebar ads and interacting with other elements on the page.

iDownloadBlog shares the video below, which shows the ad as it appears on popular music site Pitchfork.

