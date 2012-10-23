Fan Throws Exploding Flare At An Injured Soccer Player In Cyprus, Somehow No One Is Hurt

Scary scenes from the Anorthosis Famagusta-Omonia Nicosia game in Cyprus yesterday, where a fan threw a green flare at an injured player and it exploded.



The injured player was Ricardo Laborde, who actually plays for the home team Anorthosis Famagusta, but it’s unclear which set of fans threw the flare-bomb.

The club is using video footage to try and track down the fan that threw the object, the AP reports.

No one was seriously injured, but this incident is part of a rash of soccer violence across the world. Last month, a game in Iran was stopped when a grenade exploded on the field, and last week a match in Africa was abandoned after Senegalese fans rioted.

Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

