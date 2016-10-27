A photographer exploded a bunch of supercars to show what's inside

Fabian Oefner thought about becoming a car designer. But he decided he was better suited for art.

“I found out there are too many other things that I like better, so I chose a different path,” Oefner said in an interview.

The Swiss artist is best known for his “Disintegrating” photos, which show super cars exploding into hundreds of parts.

Fabian Oefner, ‘Disintegrating’ Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé with gullwing doors (1954)

He pulls off the illusion with a time-consuming process. He starts with a sketch. He works with model makers at Amalgam to create perfect scale models of the cars that include internal parts. He disassembles the model and photographs every piece at a precise angle. He combines all the shots together digitally.

“It’s a combination between love of cars and … the idea of stopping time,” Oefner said.

Oefner says he selected standout cars from history to feature in the shots. As for why he chose older models: “The technology is more appealing to the human eye when you look at the older cars.” Plus, he says, “it’s very difficult to get the models from newer cars.”

“Disintegrating — Part II,” a follow-up to a 2013 batch, is currently on display at

M.A.D. Gallery spaces in Taipei and Geneva. See some highlights below.

Disintegrating No. 1 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé with gullwing doors (1954) Disintegrating No. 2 Ferrari 330 P4 (1967) Disintegrating No. 3 Jaguar E-Type (1961) Disintegrating No. 4 Audi Auto Union Type C (1936-1937) Disintegrating No. 5 Maserati 250F (1957) Disintegrating No. 6 Ford GT40 (1969) Disintegrating No. 7 Bugatti 57 SC (1934-1940) Disintegrating No. 8 Porsche 956 (1982)

