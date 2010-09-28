Cartoon: Explaining Your I-Banking Job To Your mum

A first-year analyst lives many of his or her worst nightmares during the first year on the job.



She works a 3-day bender or his boss throws out a pitch book he missed his mum’s birthday to finish, but there’s one hellish situation that’s often over-looked. Having to explain to your parents what you do, particularly your mum, over and over again.

“Adam the analyst,” who you might remember as the same guy who made “a day in the life of an analyst,” made a cartoon video about explaining to your mum why you have to work 18 hour days, can’t ever make plans ahead of time, and always cancel last minute.

The best part is around 30 seconds, when this happens:

mum: What do you do at your job?

I make powerpoint slide, work on some excel spreadsheets, and write drafts for management.

mum: Oh! mummy does that too. Why didn’t you just tell me you’re a secretary?

Yes, I am a secretary.



