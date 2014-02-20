Facebook Is Becoming The Top Driver Of Retargeted Ad Clicks

Facebook Exchange (FBX) is the first-ever social media real-time bidding exchange; it allows Facebook to get in on the fast-rising retargeted display ads category, while advertisers get a slice of Facebook’s incredible reach, and thus, a much better ability to target consumers.

A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that FBX is working tremendously well.

At the end of 2012, FBX accounted for nearly half of all clicks on retargeted ads, according to L2 Think Tank. These are ads served to consumers reminding them of their interest in a product that they have already browsed for online. By now, FBX likely accounts for well over half of retargeted clicks.

The report also looks at case studies from three FBX demand-side platform partners to see how FBX ads have thus far performed. So far, the data looks good. Ads served on Facebook via FBX have achieved high clickthrough rates and lower costs-per-click than retargeted Web ads.

Here are some of the key details surrounding FBX:

How FBX Works: FBX is Facebook’s programmatic buying technology that anonymously matches unique digital identifiers with Facebook users, allowing DSPs to serve ads to those users based on their Web browsing history. The report details which DSP partners Facebook is working with and how FBX right-rail ads compare to FBX Newsfeed ads.



