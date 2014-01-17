FBX Is Turning Facebook Into One Of The Biggest Players In The Real-Time Bidding Space

With Facebook Exchange, or FBX, Facebook officially entered the real-time bidding space, allowing the social network to bring its targeting capabilities and incredible reach to the fast-rising retargeted display ads category. FBX is already so big that some ad buyers believe it could become a larger source of real-time bidding inventory than Google’s AdX exchange.

But like with other kinds of ad tech, Facebook Exchange is complicated, and understanding how it works, how it differs from other Facebook ads, and why advertisers would choose FBX inventory is challenging.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore how advertisers purchase ads through FBX, which companies have partnered with FBX, and why the Exchange offers such a unique opportunity to marketers. The report also puts FBX in context in terms of its size and performance so far.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key details surrounding FBX:

In full, the report:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.