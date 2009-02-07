Explainer: Why Does The Movie Industry Spend So Much Money Talking To Itself?

Maybe like us, you’ve wondered: Entertainment industry trades like Variety are full of movie ads. Why does the industry spend so much money talking to itself?



We asked AdAge’s Michael Learmonth. His explanation:

Every year the trades worry that the ‘for your consideration’ ad market will dry up, and every year it doesn’t.

It comes down to this: only four pubs get FYC ads: NYT, LAT, V and THR. That’s because those ads are targeted at Oscar voters and whoever the ‘Foreign Press’ is that decides the Golden Globes.

They don’t dry up for two reasons: A. awards noms can help a film, and translate directly into box office and aftermarket dollars. B. they are ego-stroking to the big name directors/actors behind them. It would, for example, be a major slap to Bryan Singer, if Warner did not buy congrats/FYC ads for Superman.

The minute studios find a better way to stroke egos, influence Oscar voters, these pages go away, and the arts sections, trade pubs all collapse. It’s really that simple. But as long as Ron Meyer communicates by fax, it won’t happen.

Thanks, Michael!

