Explainer: How Does A Recount Work In Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s State Supreme Court race is likely heading toward a recount. Here’s how a recount would go down in the Badger State:



# Wisconsin does not have a law that automatically sets off a recount in a close election. However, any candidate can request a recount within three days after the vote is certified. [Certification in the Supreme Court race began Thursday and must be completed by April 15.]

# The candidate has to file a petition specifying each ward where they want a recount. An opposing candidate, a voter, or some other party can then file for a recount in any or all of the remaining precincts.

# If the difference in the initial vote count is 0.5% or less, the recount is free. Otherwise, the petitioners have to pay $5 for each ward they want recounted. Wisconsin has more than 6,900 wards. [About 1.5 million votes were cast in the Supreme Court election, so the state pays the bill if the candidates are within 7,500 votes of each other.]

# After the recount is finished, the candidates have five days to appeal the results in circuit court.

Bottom Line: It could be a long time before we know how this ends.

