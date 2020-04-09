Experts say aggressive lockdown measures have slowed the 'first wave' of the coronavirus but a 'balance' must be kept until a vaccine arrives

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren A pharmacist giving a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 16 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

While lockdown measures have been effective in curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, experts warn that loosening restrictions too much before a vaccine is available may lead to a resurgence of cases.

A new study of China led by researchers at Hong Kong University concluded that there was still a “substantial risk” of new infections, particularly from travellers, and that the virus needed to be closely monitored to prevent another outbreak.

“Although control policies such as physical distancing and behavioural change are likely to be maintained for some time, proactively striking a balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is likely to be the best strategy until effective vaccines become widely available,” said the study’s lead researcher, Joseph Wu.

The study, published in the Lancet medical journal on Wednesday, was first reported on by The Guardian. The research is based on modelling of the virus spread in China, which appears to have been contained as the country has not reported any new domestic cases since March 19.

“The first wave of COVID-19 outside of Hubei has abated because of aggressive non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the study found.

According to the research, China has been able to greatly reduce the virus’ reproduction number – meaning, the number of people on average that one person can infect – from two or three to just under one.

But the study warned there was still a “substantial risk” of new infections, particularly from travellers. It stressed that the virus spread needed to be closely monitored to prevent another outbreak, or “second wave” of the disease, and achieve “an optimal balance between health and economic protection.”

“Although control policies such as physical distancing and behavioural change are likely to be maintained for some time, proactively striking a balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is likely to be the best strategy until effective vaccines become widely available,” said Joseph Wu, who leads the infectious-disease-modelling research at the Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health and co-led the study.

The virus has infected over 1.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 88,000. China, once the epicentre of the disease, has reported more than 82,000 cases and 3,337 deaths.

Rebecca Cairns reported for Insider that more than 40 research teams were developing a vaccine for COVID-19. Though producing an effective and safe vaccine can normally take five to 10 years, research can be expedited during times of outbreak with increased funding.

“Given the current severity of the crisis, there are efforts to fast-track a vaccine for COVID-19 in as little as 12 to 18 months,” Dr. Abe Malkin, the founder and medical director of Concierge MD in Los Angeles, told Cairns.

