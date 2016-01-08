Beer experts reveal what they're drinking right now

With seemingly endless beer options, sometimes you have to ask the experts for advice.

After getting their take on the most overrated and underrated beers, Business Insider asked five experts their personal favourite beers at the moment. Here’s what brews people who know beer are sipping on this winter.

Evan Puchalsky, beverage manager, The ONE Group:

Goose Island Bourbon County. It’s great for the cold weather. Dark and hearty.

Marc Stroobandt, beer sommelier:

This time of the year I like darker beers, like lager beers ranging from amber to dark. They deliver warmer and fuller flavours in balance with a hoppy bitterness, but with more malty, caramelised sweetness from the darker roasted grains. A Vienna-style lager beer, like Blue Point Toasted Lager, is great during autumn and winter to provide comfort and depth of flavours while still maintaining light and refreshing qualities to suit all the festive dishes we love during this time.

Charles E. Rogers, director of supplier and category solutions, Daymon Worldwide:

Interestingly, Guinness is my favourite right now. I rediscovered it during a recent trip to Ireland and had the opportunity to enjoy it right at the Brewery in Dublin. It was an authentic experience and the brand has been a go-to for me for a long time. It’s truly a special brand and a beer variety that has obviously stood the test of time — a very long time.

Darby Hughes, trends analyst, Quench:

As a Pennsylvania guy, and someone who has done work on Yuengling, I have to say that’s a go-to.

Drew Larson, certified Cicerone sommelier and adjunct faculty, Kendall College:

My favourite right now is a Schwarzbier made here in Chicago… It is exceptionally difficult to make an amazing beer like Schwarzbier using four ingredients and going through a long lagering process and get it just right. There is divine beauty in how amazing the beer is despite its apparent simplicity. This particular Schwarzbier made here in Chicago truly made me fall in love with the style all over again.

