Experts Say Oscar Pistorius Was Not Mentally Ill During Shooting

Marco Longari/AFP South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius (C) arrives in court in Pretoria on June 30, 2014.

A psychiatric panel and a psychologist have found that Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who is facing charges of murdering his girlfriend, is not mentally ill, the state prosecutor said Monday.

“Mr Pistorus did not suffer from a mental illness or defect that would have rendered him criminally not responsible for the offence charged,” said state prosecutor Gerrie Nel, reading from the psychologist report, one of two reports that said the star runner should be held criminally responsible.

After a six-week break, the murder trial that has gripped South Africa and the world has resumed when Pistorius returned to the dock after a month of psychiatric tests.

The star sprinter has tried to argue that a “generalised anxiety disorder” contributed to him shooting dead his 29-year-old model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day last year.

He admits shooting Steenkamp with a 9mm pistol through a locked toilet door, but says it was a mistake as he thought she was an intruder coming to attack him in the dead of night.

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

