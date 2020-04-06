Doctors and nurses rate 10 popular medical shows based on accuracy

ABC/FOX Medical experts had a lot of things to say about popular TV shows.

Insider spoke to doctors and nurses to find out which medical shows they think are accurate and which they think are entertaining.

Doctors praised both “Scrubs” and “ER” for their realistic portrayals of what it’s like being a doctor.

“House” was praised for its medical detail and accuracy.

Experts told Insider that series like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Nip/Tuck” aren’t realistic at all, but they sure are entertaining.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although doctor-centric dramas can be entertaining, they’re usually filled with a number of inaccurate portrayals of the medical field.

To see where which popular shows get the details right and which ones are loaded with problems, Insider consulted with real doctors and nurses.

Here’s how the experts really feel about popular medical shows.

Note: The Entertainment Value and Medical Accuracy scores on each slide are the averages of the scores (out of 10) that the experts provided for each show.

Medical professionals panned “Grey’s Anatomy” as being extremely inaccurate, though entertaining.

Eric McCandless/ABC The experts especially didn’t think the portrayal of interns was accurate.

Medical Accuracy: 4/10

Entertainment Value: 8/10

Since first airing in 2005, ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” has developed a devoted fan following.

However, doctors found the many romantic liaisons and adrenaline-soaked atmosphere of the show’s fictional hospital are completely far-fetched.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is more of a melodramatic romance rather than a medical show,” ophthalmologist Dr. Ross Kopelman told Insider. “You would never see an intern performing surgery solo, hospital superiors being bypassed, and residents constantly making mistakes without facing appropriate repercussions.”

Dr. Danielle DonDiego of Your Doctors Online also said that, unlike what is depicted in the show, doctors and residents are not equally proficient in all types of medicine.

“Surgical residents in real life do not work in that many different specialty departments such as delivering babies, diagnosing complex internal medicine cases, or brain surgery,” said DonDiego.

Mary Sweeney, registered nurse and medical consultant for Mum Loves Best, also said that “Grey’s Anatomy” doesn’t reflect how patients are actually treated in the hospital.

“There are only a few medical shows out there that elicit a true eye roll from me, and this is one of them. It’s about as far from reality in a hospital that you can possibly get,” she told Insider.

For example, Sweeney noted that it would be unthinkable for surgeons to run outside to an ambulance bay to greet and diagnose a patient. Instead, patients would be first seen by emergency doctors.

The doctors Insider spoke to unanimously loved “Scrubs” and its surprisingly realistic portrayal of life as a young doctor.

ABC Some doctors said this is the most accurate medical comedy they have seen.

Medical Accuracy: 8/10

Entertainment Value: 9/10

Though the NBC-ABC show “Scrubs” billed itself as a goofy medical comedy, doctors found it to be the most relatable depiction of hospital life on television.

“Out of all the medical shows that have hit the air, I think ‘Scrubs’ is the most accurate. Though it’s a comedy, for the most part, it accurately depicts the life of a resident doctor. It shows what happens in a hospital on a day-to-day basis, not just what happens when there is an emergency,” said Kopelman.

Doctors particularly connected with the way “Scrubs” humanizes its characters.

DonDiego said this is her favourite medical show, noting that the humour the characters find in medical cases is similar to how real-life doctors “keep their sanity among tough situations.”

In addition, paediatrician Dr. Cherilyn Cecchini of Your Doctors Online told Insider that “Scrubs” is one of the only medical shows that feels like it was written especially for doctors.

“As a doctor, ‘Scrubs’ is one of the few medical shows that I can watch and not cringe because something is wildly overdone or inaccurate. In fact, ‘Scrubs’ is the most relatable series that I have watched from a medical perspective,” said Cecchini.

“House” came out on top as the experts’ top choice for the most medically accurate show.

NBC One doctor told Insider they even learned a few things from the show.

Medical Accuracy: 9.5/10

Entertainment Value: 9/10

Medical sleuth and misanthrope Dr. Gregory House studies puzzling symptoms and delivers shocking diagnoses on the Fox medical drama “House.”

The show gained popularity for its witty writing and engaging characters, but doctors especially appreciated the program’s mostly accurate depiction of medical symptoms and conditions.

“‘House’ may be the most accurate medical show out there,” DonDiego told Insider. “The medical mystery of each episode is intriguing, even as a physician. Because the show’s premise is about diagnosing rare cases, it doesn’t feel as overly dramatized as other shows.”

Family physician Dr. Amber Robins of Your Doctors Online told Insider that the show has “the most accurate depiction of the medical field” and that she’s actually learned a thing or two from the diagnostic methods of churlish Dr. House.

“When I was a medical student, this show helped me learn about many medical conditions and showed me how to accurately develop a list of possible diagnoses. Though some of the conditions were rare, many of the medical conditions were portrayed accurately,” Robins explained.

“Nip/Tuck” shows realistic-looking surgery but is wildly inaccurate in every other way, according to doctors.

FX ‘Nip/Tuck’ did win points for special effects.

Medical Accuracy: 3/10

Entertainment Value: 8/10

Dr. Ronald Schuster, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Baltimore and chief of the plastic-surgery division at Northwest Hospital, told Insider that the lives of plastic surgeons on FX’s “Nip/Tuck” is pure fantasy and doesn’t reflect reality at all.

“As a plastic surgeon, I watched many of the early season episodes with great anticipation,” said Schuster. “Unfortunately, this show is absolutely nothing like what goes on in the real life of a plastic surgeon.”

Accuracy aside, Schuster said he thinks “Nip/Tuck” is extremely entertaining and that he wishes his life was nearly as exciting as the lives of the surgeons on the show.

And although paediatrician and dermatologist Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse agreed that the show is entirely unbelievable, she said the physical representation of surgery is surprisingly convincing.

“The [show’s] actual demonstration of plastic surgery is really good. The cutting and suturing looked very accurate. I remember specifically commenting on it as I watched the first seasons during residency,” said Shainhouse.

The “Grey’s” spin-off “Private Practice” was called only slightly more accurate than its parent show.

ABC The show is a spin-off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Medical Accuracy: 4/10

Entertainment Value: 7/10

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Private Practice” follows Dr. Addison Montgomery as she relocates to Los Angeles and joins a private practice.

Kopelman told Insider that he found the show entertaining but lacking in real medical accuracy.

However, Robins told Insider that she appreciated the show’s attempt to illustrate the difficulties faced by patients undergoing rehabilitation for substance addiction.

“‘Private Practice’ is more accurate than ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in that it shows patients in the clinic setting. The way that the drug addiction in the show approached, by having the patient go to a psychiatrist and attend meetings, shows the real struggle of addiction and recovery,” said Robins.

Doctors called out “The Resident” for its overly dramatic take on hospital life.

Fox Broadcasting Company One expert said the doctors on the show violate some basic rules.

Medical Accuracy: 3.5/10

Entertainment Value: 7/10

Fox’s modern medical drama “The Resident” follows a troop of young doctors as they navigate the field of medicine and their complex personal lives.

Overall, Cecchini criticised the show for painting an overly rosy picture of doctors’ abilities.

“We all like to think that doctors immediately solve cases in a matter of seconds, especially during emergencies, but we are more often focused on stabilizing the patient and not necessarily making the exact diagnosis in that very moment,” Cecchini told Insider. “‘The Resident’ makes these trainees look superhuman, but it is important to remember that doctors are people.”

Kopelman also noted that the show includes some blatantly incorrect medical conduct.

“‘The Resident’ is more focused on entertainment and not accuracy. There are some serious HIPAA [privacy rule] violations that happen in this show, like taking a selfie in the operating room,” Kopelman told Insider.

“ER” impressed with its attention to detail and realism.

NBC Some doctors felt the show was quite accurate.

Medical Accuracy: 7/10

Entertainment Value: 8/10

NBC’s long-running medical drama “ER” centered around the lives of emergency room medical staff in Chicago’s fictional County General Hospital.

Doctors told Insider that the show did a good job of capturing the fast-paced nature of the emergency room and the exhausting lives of emergency-care physicians.

“This show was one of the reasons why I aspired to become a doctor and a surgeon. It portrays the stress, hectic lifestyle, and excitement surrounding being an emergency-care physician extremely accurately,” Dr. Velimir Petkov told Insider.

Experts were particularly impressed by the “ER” showrunners’ solid grasp of medical terminology and procedures.

“This show’s creator must have found some quality medical consultants. ‘ER’ never missed a beat with medical jargon, accurately portrayed the roles and responsibilities of all members of the emergency-room staff, and had some pretty cool patient scenarios in their storylines,” said Sweeney.

However, Kopelman told Insider that although the show is mostly accurate, it took a number of creative liberties with the scope of residents’ job duties.

“The show depicts residents doing work they wouldn’t normally do and holding more responsibilities than they would normally have,” said Kopelman.

Some experts think “Nurse Jackie” makes light of some serious topics.

Showtime Some medical professionals found that other harrowing parts of the show were unfortunately somewhat realistic.

Medical Accuracy: 6/10

Entertainment Value: 7/10

Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” is a medical comedy about an emergency-room nurse who tries her best to juggle her demanding job and personal life while dealing with an addiction to prescription drugs.

But board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Brian Smith told Insider that he was not impressed with the show’s premise, especially since drug addiction is a serious disease that impacts millions of people.

However, Sweeney noted that although the amount of responsibility and lack of supervision given to nursing student Jackie isn’t realistic, her struggles with addiction may, unfortunately, be closer to reality.

“‘This is a depressing, satirical look at the world of emergency-room nursing. The show did a good job of highlighting nurse staffing issues and the ongoing problem of opiate abuse in healthcare workers – a sad but real problem in our hospitals today,” said Sweeney.

Some experts told Insider that “General Hospital” isn’t very accurate, but they enjoy it anyway.

ABC One nurse applauded the show’s depiction of how personal life and hospital life can become intertwined.

Medical Accuracy: 5/10

Entertainment Value: 7/10

The first episode of ABC’s “General Hospital” aired all the way back in 1963, making it one of the longest-running American soap operas.

The show revolves around the various intrigues and life events of its central cast, and though experts said “General Hospital” is mostly lacking in medical accuracy, it’s still fun to watch.

“I grew up watching ‘General Hospital’ daily at 3 p.m. every day after school,” oncology nurse and patient advocate Gail Trauco told Insider. “It may have been total fantasy, but it provided my first insight into hospital life and how it can spill over into the personal lives of medical staff.”

Doctors had mixed feelings about “The Good Doctor.”

Eike Schroter/ABC Some experts called out the show for improperly highlighting a few popular myths about autism.

Medical Accuracy: 6/10

Entertainment Value: 7/10

ABC’s “The Good Doctor” is a medical drama based on a Korean show of the same name. The US version of the series centres around Shaun Murphy, a surgical resident who has autism.

Smith said he thinks the show has a lot of heart, but its portrayal of autism “sometimes misses the mark.”

“Some myths about autism are played up on this show – most people with autism are not savants and though the lead character has a troubled childhood, bad parenting does not cause autism,” said Smith.

In addition, Kopelman told Insider that “The Good Doctor” had more medical accuracy than similar dramas, but still suffered from protocol blunders.

“There are still a few mistakes, such as protocols being ignored and instances when doctors aren’t properly suited up for operations, but it’s more accurate than other shows in terms of medical terminology, diagnoses, and treatments,” said Kopelman.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.