Bo Xilai's Wife Used A Body Double At Her Trial, According To Two Experts

Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Chinese leader Bo Xilai, has been found guilty of the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood in what has been described as the most politically explosive trial in China for decades.



The outcome of the trial was never really in doubt, and the sentence (death but with a reprieve) was within the realms of what was expected. However, the one point that really got people talking was something buried in a pre-trial article from the Financial Times on Saturday:

Two security experts familiar with facial recognition software said the person shown in state television footage of the courtroom was not Ms Gu.

Chinese netizens had compared images of Gu during the trial and before the trial and concluded it wasnt really her, but we weren’t totally convinced. However, the FT’s sources seem to really believe a body double was being used in the courtroom footage shown on TV.

The use of impostors in Chinese court rooms is relatively common if sources are to be believed, but still, this seems a surprising twist.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.