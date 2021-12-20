Experts call for a halt to reopening plans amid a ‘rapid escalation’ of COVID-19 case numbers in NSW and Victoria. (Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Experts are cautioning the government’s approach to reopening as NSW and Victoria record a surge in case numbers over the weekend.

Deputy chief medical officer, Sonya Bennett said on Sunday the new Omicron variant’s transmissibility was “concerning.”

It comes as NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet doubles down on his plans to remove restrictions around masks and check in codes in the state.

Leading epidemiologists are urging a rethink of Australia’s current reopening plans as case numbers of the Omicron variant surge.

On Sunday leading experts, including John Kaldor, and Greg Dore, epidemiologists at the Kirby Institute, and Professor Sharon Lewin, director of the Doherty Institute, published an opinion piece in the Sydney Morning Herald calling for a return to restrictions “for a few weeks” while the country gets more information on Omicron’s severity and ability to evade vaccines.

Lewin, who advised on Morrison’s national plan to ease Australia into living with COVID-19, said we should pump the brakes on reopening plans as concerns grow about the Omicron variant, calling for the return of mask-wearing indoors and stopping large gatherings at pubs and nightclubs.

Deputy chief medical officer, Sonya Bennett also voiced concerns at a press conference in Canberra on Sunday, where she told reporters the new variant was highly transmissible.

“We are seeing rapid escalation of case numbers around the globe, particularly in the UK, with the UK recording over 90,000 cases yesterday,” she said.

Bennett said Omicron had a doubling time of around two days, “which is obviously concerning”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert offered a similar warning on Sunday, saying the Omicron variant has “extraordinary spreading capabilities” that foreshadowed a bleak winter as it continued “raging through the world.”

The busy holiday travel period would elevate the risk of infection even in vaccinated people, Fauci said.

In the three weeks since the new, more transmissable Omicron variant appeared in Australia, case numbers have skyrocketed, exceeding the speed in which cases rose during the Delta outbreak in the middle of the year.

NSW recorded 2,566 cases on Sunday, taking the tally for the past five days in the state to more than 10,000.

NSW COVID-19 update – Monday 20 December 2021 In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:

– 94.9% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 93.4% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/P7Dw6MGJeI — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 19, 2021

This also means that NSW’s numbers are nearly double that of Victoria, which recorded 1,240 new COVID-19 cases.

However NSW’s Premier Dominic Perrottet has stood firm to his decision to continue with the state’s r eopening plans, including relaxing restrictions.

In an editorial written in the Daily Telegraph, Perrottet called for calm amid rising case numbers.

“Case numbers are bound to rise, just as the modelling predicted, and we are all likely to have a close encounter with Covid,” he said, adding “this is not to be taken lightly.”

But the Premier maintained his position that public health was a ‘personal decision’ and that for now the removal of mandates around mask wearing should continue in the state.

“The safety of the community is and always will be our top priority, and if the trajectory of an outbreak appears likely to put our health system under excessive pressure, we will change our approach, tailoring it to the circumstances and the evidence.”

“For now, that is not the case.”

NSW is urging people to keep wearing masks indoors while other health experts are calling for mask mandates to return in those settings.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was unlikely Australia will follow countries in Europe like Netherlands, which over the weekend imposed significant lockdowns to curb surging infections ahead of Christmas.

Hunt on Sunday told reporters in Canberra the circumstances in Europe were quite different to Australia.

“They’re going into the depths of winter with a vastly higher case rate, and sadly, having had a vastly higher loss of life,” Hunt said. “We’re going into summer, we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and a very different set of circumstances,” he said.

“We don’t see that’s a likely situation in Australia.”

When asked whether he thought the states and territories could impose restrictions on movement and gatherings either during the Christmas holiday period, or in 2022, given increasing case rates.

The federal health minister left that open. The minister said none of the state and territories had telegraphed doing that at this point, but “obviously, everyone looks and responds to the circumstances”.

But he noted: “The direction of Australia is overwhelmingly towards opening up.”