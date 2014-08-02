Experts Say These Are The 20 Best Beers In The World

REUTERS/Lukas Barth A participant drinks beer during the Christian Social Union (CSU) party’s traditional Ash Wednesday meeting in Passau March 5, 2014.

Two Stanford computer scientists proved last year that beer geeks have great taste.

Stanford University computer science post-doc Julian McAuley and assistant professor Jure Leskovec released a paper in 2013 outlining how our tastes change as we consume more products and gain more expertise.

They theorized that the more experience we have, the more we will like certain products that are less accessible to beginners.

McAuley and Leskovec developed a model to help them separate “expert” users from “beginners” on a given review website. You can read all about it here, but briefly, it takes into account the number of reviews a user has written, and how the user’s ratings evolved compared to the rest of the “expert” community (those who have written more than 50 reviews).

In honour of International Beer Day, we are sharing their data for the highest-rated beers by experts on RateBeer, the largest beer-rating website, with more than 3 million beer reviews.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.