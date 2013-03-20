An Overwhelming Majority Of Experts Is Picking Louisville To Win The NCAA Tournament

Despite all the talk about there being no college basketball juggernaut this year, pretty much everyone is picking Louisville to win it all.



As Ken Pomeroy points out, 25 of 31 big national media people picked Louisville.

Every single one of the experts from ESPN and SI picked Louisville to get to the Final Four, despite the fact that they are widely considered to have the toughest region in the tournament.

Louisville is really good. They have the best defence in college hoops, and a top-25 offence.

But they lost five times this year and don’t have a terrifying amount of NBA talent like Kentucky did when they were the overwhelming favourite last year.

Still, it’s official, after a year in which everyone in the college basketball world was talking about parity, Louisville is the clear favourite to win it all.

Here’s the expert breakdown of who’s going to win:

Louisville: 25 out of 31

Kansas: 2 out of 31

Ohio State: 1 out of 31

Miami: 1 out of 31

Gonzaga: 1 out of 31

Indiana: 1 out of 1

