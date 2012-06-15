Experts Agree: YouTube Dominates. But By How Much?

Each month we hear about how much share of the online video market YouTube (GOOG) has hoovered up. But each month we also get two different pictures of YouTube’s dominance: One from Nielsen and one from comScore (SCOR).



When comScore releases its Video Metrix figures for June next week, it will put YouTube at 39% of the video market. It says YouTube accounted for 4.2 billion out of 10.8 billion videos watched in the U.S. that month.

Nielsen’s VideoCensus for June, though, give YouTube some 53% of the market, with 4 billion of 7.5 billion total views. In July, Nielsen had YouTube with nearly 60% of the market, with 5 billion of 8.5 billion total U.S. views.

What gives? Obviously, the biggest difference here is that comScore believes the video market is a lot bigger than Nielsen does. The two have very different approaches to measuring the market: comScore bases its numbers on a volunteer panel of about 200,000 people recruited online, while Nielsen uses a combination of a panel of 180,000 combined with a server data taken from participating video sites.

Also, Nielsen doesn’t measure public Internet use in cafes or libraries. But the biggest reason for the near 40% difference in the size of the market probably comes over a matter of philosophy: comScore includes video advertising in their numbers, while Nielsen screens the ads out.

UPDATE: Nielsen confirms what an astute commenter pointed out: Nielsen does excludes porn (as well as advertising) from its VideoCensus reports, which further explains the discrepancy.

The real question: Beyond bragging rights, does any of this really matter? Multiple metrics are a long-standing tradition on the Web, and since Web video is relatively new, it’s going to take some time to settle on a single standard. But there’s zero doubt about one thing: YouTube is far and away the dominant player in Web video.

