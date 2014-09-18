EXPERT: Today's Counter Terrorism Operations In Australia Could Have Been Six Months In The Making

Terror suspect arrested. Image: Police Media.

Australia’s biggest counter terrorism operation, which is currently underway across Sydney and Brisbane involving more than 600 police and seen several arrests, could have been in the pipeline for up to six months.

Monash university’s acting Director of the Centre for Islam and the Modern World, Greg Barton, told Business Insider after the federal government raised the terror threat to “high” on Friday the biggest question has been “what do authorities know about it and what are they doing about it.”

He said the coordination and maturity of today’s counter terrorism operations and arrests suggest authorities may have been watching these suspects for months.

“It sounds like at least for the last three to six months they’ve been observing that,” Barton said.

“Getting that evidence requires quite a bit of time… They’ll take as much time as they can to get evidence which will stand up in court.

“Presumably we reached a point last week where they had the information they needed.”

Barton said over the next 24 hours the scale and motive behind the operations should become clearer.

“We’ll start to hear something about the charges and it sounds like this is a fairly mature operation so there should be a very clear sense.”

