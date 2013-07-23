6 Pro Tips For How To Skinny-Dip In New York City And Not Get Caught

Skinny-dipping was once an activity associated with summer camp and youthful rebellion, but these days, adults are also finding that it’s a great way to blow off steam — even on New York City‘s crowded shores.We asked Lauren Christianson and her colleagues at The Skinny Dipping Report to share some advice on when, where, and how to bare it all in one of the busiest cities in the world.



Here are their tips, in their own words:

Wear your swimsuit into the water, then stealthily take it off once you’re neck-deep. Hold onto it (tightly — be careful of powerful waves if you’re in the ocean!) or wrap it around your wrist. You can put your suit back on when you’re swim is finished and walk out of the water like nothing happened. Make your own spot — set up a blow up or above ground pool. New York City is filled with rooftops, backyards, lofts and warehouses where you can skinny-dip with fewer people to worry about around. Just don’t let it tip over or spill out — you may have a lawsuit on your hands. Go late at night. The darkness can provide some coverage and privacy for your dip — but be careful of the moon! The Skinny Dipping Report includes a lunar calendar so you can plan your skinny dipping session according to how much darkness or light you desire. Go with your friends or significant other. Skinny-dipping just isn’t as exhilarating alone. Skinny-dipping with other people also takes away from any fear of being seen because you’re all doing it together. The act will bond your group and create a fun, beautiful memory with those you care about. We’re aware that even the most spontaneous skinny dipper may need a libation to whip off that final piece of clothing. Make or bring something specific to your skinny dip, the next time you drink it you will be reminded of your adventure. Don’t care! Part of the fun of skinny dipping is the excitement that you could get caught. Suck it up, strip down, and surrender to the spontaneity of the experience. The amazing feeling of freedom you will get far exceeds the risk. Plus, it’s New York. The police have bigger fish to fry.

Have a skinny-dipping story to share? You can submit your tale and photos at www.theskinnydippingreport.com for a chance to be featured in The Skinny Dipping Report 2014.

