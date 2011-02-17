Expert Roundtables: Middle East, Food, Pandemic, Business, Consciousness

The following expert roundtables are now underway on the ATCA 24/7 platform, with multiple responses from distinguished participants that can only be accessed online. Expert roundtables are the newly launched ATCA 24/7 Q&A private exclusive club service. They seek to become the killer application in strategic intelligence by delivering an unprecedented competitive advantage to our distinguished members. The expert roundtable questions are:

Critical: What questions should we be asking in regard to the fast-paced developments in the Middle East? Defining the questions is now key.

Now that the riots are spreading to Libya too — post Iran, Bahrain, Algeria and Yemen — in the wake of Egypt and Tunisia, does it appear that we are heading for a geo-political earthquake that could eventually redefine the national boundaries of many of the Arab and Islamic countries? Many national boundaries in the Arab-Islamic world are artificial creations anyway and they did not exist less than a hundred years ago.

Why should or shouldn’t the rest of the world be bothered about fast paced developments in the Arab world? Apart from the obvious oil link, what else does the Middle East have by way of a connection that may have global repercussions?

Given that the Iranian government brutally crushed the first digitally driven revolution attempt in the world in 2009… what hope in 2011?

Whilst others are rightly concerned about Saudi Arabia as a potential petro-regime that could follow the revolutions in Egypt and Tunisia, we are much more concerned about Iran: 1. An attempt was made in 2009 to dislodge the incumbent regime in Iran and is being made again in the wake of recent Arab revolutions in 2011. 2. What Saudi Arabia is to Sunnis, Iran is to the Shia community to some extent. 3. Iran, like Saudi Arabia, is one of the major oil producers and the consequences for the world oil market could be to cause massive volatility — just a slightly lighter shade of what an insurrection in Saudi might do. Do you agree/disagree with our concern for Iran being somewhat at par with Saudi in terms of global ramifications?

Will the revolution reach Pakistan? An unpopular government that is often considered incompetent and out of touch with the people. A nation that has been devastated by floods with massive destruction to its infrastructure, resulting in a catastrophe to people that in both numbers and degree of damage makes Haiti seem like a walk in the park. Where political unrest already exists and extremists camp. And oh yes, they have a nuclear weapon. Is Pakistan immune to this revolution and, if not (as is reasonable to expect) when will it occur, what will it look like and what will the consequences be?

Does Brussels have the capacity to fathom this crisis before it is too late?

Food



What can we do to try to persuade food commodity ‘investors’ and ‘speculators’ not to put their profits before humanity’s needs?

Why does the US Fed feel that it can print money or carry out quantitative easing without causing worldwide inflation in food and fuel etc?

Pandemic



What are the chances of a global viral pandemic re-surfacing in 2011?

Business

Three key business questions we tried to answer at our last strategy meeting were the following: 1. Why do your customers buy from you? 2. Why do some potential customers buy from your competitors? 3. What do you have to do make them come to you? It would be useful to have perspectives from other business experts on these key questions.

Must See VIDEO: How Big is the US Debt? Prof Davies explains how total US debt and unfunded obligations exceed World GDP http://ow.ly/3WWf3

What are opinions about the Euro? Despite the search for new havens, housemade problems are too big and the Euro may collapse?

Consciousness

Gentleman with all due respect-we can talk all day and night about many issues at hand, but the bottom line of most issues, be they 3rd world, 2nd world or 1st world is pure unadulterated greed which creates tons of dishonest deals without integrity. How do the common citizens have a chance?

What’s wrong with the world? What can we do about it? If we’re totally interconnected what’s right with the world? How big are we? I am all!



