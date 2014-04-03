This Parody Video Perfectly Explains The Most Frustrating Part Of Being A Programmer

Software engineers are often put in a bizarrely challenging situation.

Essentially, they’re sometimes forced to collaborate with business and sales executives who don’t understand the first thing about how programming works.

So what happens when your co-workers or clients don’t have a clue about what your job entails?

You end up getting assigned ridiculous tasks that are literally impossible. And that’s exactly what Lauris Beinerts’ parody video “The Expert” nails perfectly.

The sketch takes place in a meeting during which Anderson, the engineer (or “expert”) is asked to draw seven red lines. The catch, however, is that the client needs these lines to be drawn in green ink or transparent ink. And they all must be perpendicular, which anyone with basic knowledge knows doesn’t make any sense.

“I’d assumed you’d known what perpendicular lines are like,” one business associate snarks at Anderson when he asks what the lines should be perpendicular to.

“Of course he does, he’s an expert!” Anderson’s project manager chimes in.

Anderson tries his best to keep cool as his managers and partners demand the impossible. Not only do they imply that he doesn’t understand the concept behind their project, but they fail to even consider the fact that their idea makes no logical sense.

Check out the video below for a good laugh.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via CNET)

