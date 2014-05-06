NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First-Round Picks

Predicting the NFL Draft is an impossible task.

One whacky pick early in the draft, and the whole things becomes irrelevant.

So instead of making up our own mock draft, we combined the mock drafts of 10 other experts to get an consensus for all 32 first-round picks.

The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, SI’s Don Banks, NFL Network’s Charley Casslery, NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, CBS’s Rob Rang, Fox Sports’s Pete Schrager, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, and the AP’s Barry Wilner.

1. Houston Texans -- Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end

Experts: 10 out of 10

School: South Carolina

Other possibilities: None.

2. St. Louis Rams -- Greg Robinson, offensive tackle

Experts: 8 out of 10

School: Auburn

Other possibilities: Sammy Watkins (WR, Clemson), Khalil Mack (LB, Buffalo)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Khalil Mack, linebacker

Experts: 5 out of 10

School: Buffalo

Other possibilities: Sammy Watkins (WR, Clemson), Johnny Manziel (QB, Texas A&M)

4. Cleveland Browns -- Johnny Manziel, quarterback

Experts: 6 out of 10

School: Texas A&M

Other possibilities: Sammy Watkins (WR, Clemson), Mike Evans (WR, Texas A&M)

5. Oakland Raiders -- Sammy Watkins, wide receiver*

Experts: 2 out of 10

School: Clemson

Other possibilities: Jake Matthews (OT, Texas A&M), Blake Bort les (QB, UCF), Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Khalil Mack (LB, Buffalo)

*Assuming Khalil Mack is taken No. 3 overall.

6. Atlanta Falcons -- Jake Matthews, offensive tackle

Experts: 6 out of 10

School: Texas A&M

Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Greg Robinson (OT, Auburn)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Mike Evans, wide receiver

Experts: 8 out of 10

School: Texas A&M

Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU)

8. Minnesota Vikings -- Blake Bortles, quarterback

Experts: 6 out of 10

School: Central Florida

Other possibilities: CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Teddy Bridgewater (QB, Louisville), Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA)

9. Buffalo Bills -- Taylor Lewan (offensive tackle) or Eric Ebron (tight end)

Experts: 3 out of 10 each

School: Michigan (Lewan), UNC (Ebron)

Other possibilities: Jake Matthews (OT, Texas A&M), Mike Evans (WR, Texas A&M)

10. Detroit Lions -- Justin Gilbert, cornerback

Experts: 4 out of 10

School: Oklahoma State

Other possibilities: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (CB, Alabama), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU), Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt)

11. Tennessee Titans -- Anthony Barr, linebacker

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: UCLA

Other possibilities: Kyle Fuller (safety, Virginia Tech), Blake Bort les (QB, UCF), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Justin Gilbert (CB, Oklahoma State), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (CB, Alabama)

12. New York Giants -- Aaron Donald, defensive end

Experts: 6 out of 10

School: Pittsburgh

Other possibilities: Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame), Eric Ebron (TE, UNC), Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA)

13. St. Louis Rams -- Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: LSU

Other possibilities: Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Ha Ha Clinton Dix (CB, Alabama), Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt)

14. Chicago Bears -- Calvin Pryor, safety

Experts: 4 out of 10

School: Louisville

Other possibilities: Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (CB, Alabama), CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Kyle Fuller (safety) or Ra'Shede Hageman (DT)

Experts: 2 out of 10 each

School: Virginia Tech (Fuller), Minnesota (Hageman)

Other possibilities: Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Justin Gilbert (CB, Oklahoma State), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)

16. Dallas Cowboys -- Timmy Jernigan, defensive tackle

Experts: 5 out of 10 each

School: Florida State

Other possibilities: Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)

17. Baltimore Ravens -- Eric Ebron, tight end

Experts: 3 out of 10 each

School: North Carolina

Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)

18. New York Jets -- No consensus, four possibilities

1. Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, LSU)

2. Brandin Cooks (wide receiver, Oregon State)

3. Bradley Roby (safety, Ohio State)

4. Eric Ebron (tight end, North Carolina)

19. Miami Dolphins -- Zack Martin, offensive tackle

Experts: 4 out of 10 each

School: Notre Dame

Other possibilities: Ryan Shazier (LB, Ohio State), Morgan Moses (OT, UVA), CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Cyrus Kouandjio (OT, Alabama), Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA)

20. Arizona Cardinals -- No consensus, three possibilities

1. Derek Carr (QB, Fresno State)

2. Dee Ford (defensive end, Auburn)

3. Blake Bortles (QB, UCF)

21. Green Bay Packers -- CJ Mosley (linebacker) or Ryan Shazier (linebacker)

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: Alabama (Mosley), Ohio State (Shazier)

Other possibilities: Stephon Tuitt (DT, Notre Dame), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (safety, Alabama)

22. Philadelphia Eagles -- Brandin Cooks, wide receiver

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: Oregon State

Other possibilities: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (safety, Alabama), Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville), Kyle Fuller (safety, Virginia Tech)

23. Kansas City Chiefs -- Marqise Lee, wide receiver

Experts: 4 out of 10

School: USC

Other possibilities: Brandin Cooks (WR, Oregon State), Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU)

24. Cincinnati Bengals -- Ryan Shazier, linebacker

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: Ohio State

Other possibilities: Bradley Roby (safety, Ohio State), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU), Kony Ealy (DE, Missouri)

25. San Diego Chargers -- Kyle Fuller, safety

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: Virginia Tech

Other possibilities: Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU)

26. Cleveland Browns -- Bradley Roby (safety) or Marquise Lee (wide receiver)*

Experts: 2 out of 10 each

School: Ohio State (Roby), USC (Lee)

Other possibilities: Teddy Bridgewater (QB, Louisville), Derek Carr (QB, Fresno State), Cody Latimer (WR, Indiana), Kyle Fuller (safety, Virginia Tech)

*Assuming they pick Manziel at No. 4 overall. Experts believe they could take Teddy Bridgewater if not.

27. New Orleans Saints -- Jason Verrett (cornerback) or Marcus Martin (offensive tackle)*

Experts: 2 out of 10 each

School: TCU (Verrett), USC (Martin)

Other possibilities: Dee Ford (DE, Auburn), Cody Latimer (WR, Indiana), Marqise Lee (USC), Brandin Cooks (WR, Oregon State)

*Assuming Marquise Lee is already picked.

28. Carolina Panthers -- Morgan Moses, offensive tackle

Experts: 6 out of 10 each

School: Virginia

Other possibilities: Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Cyrus Kouandjio (OT, Alabama)

29. New England Patriots -- Ra'Shede Hageman, defensive tackle

Experts: 5 out of 10 each

School: Minnesota

Other possibilities: Louis Nix (DT, Notre Dame), Stephon Tuitt (DE, Notre Dame), Dee Ford (DE, Auburn), Dominique Easley (DE, Florida)

30. San Francisco 49ers -- Cody Latimer (wide receiver) or Jason Verrett (cornerback)

Experts: 2 out of 10 each

School: Indiana (Latimer), TCU (Verrett)

Other possibilities: Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Kony Ealy (LB, Missouri), Ra'Shede Hageman (DT, Minnesota), Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville)

31. Denver Broncos -- Xavier Sua-Filo, guard

Experts: 3 out of 10

School: UCLA

Other possibilities: Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU), Louis Nix (DT, Notre Dame)

32. Seattle Seahawks -- Jace Amaro (tight end) or Kony Ealy (defensive end)

Experts: 2 out of 10 each

School: Texas Tech (Amaro), Ealy (Missouri)

Other possibilities: Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA), Stephon Tuitt (DE, Notre Dame), Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Kelvin Benjamin (WR, FSU)

