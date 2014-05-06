NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First-Round Picks

Predicting the NFL Draft is an impossible task.
One whacky pick early in the draft, and the whole things becomes irrelevant.
So instead of making up our own mock draft, we combined the mock drafts of 10 other experts to get an consensus for all 32 first-round picks.
The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, SI’s Don Banks, NFL Network’s Charley Casslery, NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, CBS’s Rob Rang, Fox Sports’s Pete Schrager, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, and the AP’s Barry Wilner.
Experts: 10 out of 10
School: South Carolina
Other possibilities: None.
Experts: 8 out of 10
School: Auburn
Other possibilities: Sammy Watkins (WR, Clemson), Khalil Mack (LB, Buffalo)
Experts: 6 out of 10
School: Texas A&M
Other possibilities: Sammy Watkins (WR, Clemson), Mike Evans (WR, Texas A&M)
Experts: 2 out of 10
School: Clemson
Other possibilities: Jake Matthews (OT, Texas A&M), Blake Bort les (QB, UCF), Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Khalil Mack (LB, Buffalo)
*Assuming Khalil Mack is taken No. 3 overall.
Experts: 6 out of 10
School: Texas A&M
Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Greg Robinson (OT, Auburn)
Experts: 8 out of 10
School: Texas A&M
Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU)
Experts: 6 out of 10
School: Central Florida
Other possibilities: CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Teddy Bridgewater (QB, Louisville), Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA)
Experts: 3 out of 10 each
School: Michigan (Lewan), UNC (Ebron)
Other possibilities: Jake Matthews (OT, Texas A&M), Mike Evans (WR, Texas A&M)
Experts: 4 out of 10
School: Oklahoma State
Other possibilities: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (CB, Alabama), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU), Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt)
Experts: 6 out of 10
School: Pittsburgh
Other possibilities: Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame), Eric Ebron (TE, UNC), Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: LSU
Other possibilities: Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Ha Ha Clinton Dix (CB, Alabama), Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt)
Experts: 4 out of 10
School: Louisville
Other possibilities: Aaron Donald (DE, Pitt), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (CB, Alabama), CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State)
Experts: 2 out of 10 each
School: Virginia Tech (Fuller), Minnesota (Hageman)
Other possibilities: Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Justin Gilbert (CB, Oklahoma State), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)
Experts: 5 out of 10 each
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)
Experts: 3 out of 10 each
School: North Carolina
Other possibilities: Taylor Lewan (OT, Michigan), Zack Martin (OT, Notre Dame)
1. Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, LSU)
2. Brandin Cooks (wide receiver, Oregon State)
3. Bradley Roby (safety, Ohio State)
4. Eric Ebron (tight end, North Carolina)
Experts: 4 out of 10 each
School: Notre Dame
Other possibilities: Ryan Shazier (LB, Ohio State), Morgan Moses (OT, UVA), CJ Mosley (LB, Alabama), Cyrus Kouandjio (OT, Alabama), Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA)
1. Derek Carr (QB, Fresno State)
2. Dee Ford (defensive end, Auburn)
3. Blake Bortles (QB, UCF)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: Alabama (Mosley), Ohio State (Shazier)
Other possibilities: Stephon Tuitt (DT, Notre Dame), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (safety, Alabama)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: Oregon State
Other possibilities: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (safety, Alabama), Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville), Kyle Fuller (safety, Virginia Tech)
Experts: 4 out of 10
School: USC
Other possibilities: Brandin Cooks (WR, Oregon State), Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: Ohio State
Other possibilities: Bradley Roby (safety, Ohio State), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU), Kony Ealy (DE, Missouri)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: Virginia Tech
Other possibilities: Anthony Barr (LB, UCLA), Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU)
Experts: 2 out of 10 each
School: Ohio State (Roby), USC (Lee)
Other possibilities: Teddy Bridgewater (QB, Louisville), Derek Carr (QB, Fresno State), Cody Latimer (WR, Indiana), Kyle Fuller (safety, Virginia Tech)
*Assuming they pick Manziel at No. 4 overall. Experts believe they could take Teddy Bridgewater if not.
Experts: 2 out of 10 each
School: TCU (Verrett), USC (Martin)
Other possibilities: Dee Ford (DE, Auburn), Cody Latimer (WR, Indiana), Marqise Lee (USC), Brandin Cooks (WR, Oregon State)
*Assuming Marquise Lee is already picked.
Experts: 6 out of 10 each
School: Virginia
Other possibilities: Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Cyrus Kouandjio (OT, Alabama)
Experts: 5 out of 10 each
School: Minnesota
Other possibilities: Louis Nix (DT, Notre Dame), Stephon Tuitt (DE, Notre Dame), Dee Ford (DE, Auburn), Dominique Easley (DE, Florida)
Experts: 2 out of 10 each
School: Indiana (Latimer), TCU (Verrett)
Other possibilities: Darqueze Dennard (CB, Michigan State), Kony Ealy (LB, Missouri), Ra'Shede Hageman (DT, Minnesota), Calvin Pryor (safety, Louisville)
Experts: 3 out of 10
School: UCLA
Other possibilities: Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Jason Verrett (CB, TCU), Louis Nix (DT, Notre Dame)
Experts: 2 out of 10 each
School: Texas Tech (Amaro), Ealy (Missouri)
Other possibilities: Xavier Sua-Filo (guard, UCLA), Stephon Tuitt (DE, Notre Dame), Joel Bitonio (OT, Nevada), Kelvin Benjamin (WR, FSU)
