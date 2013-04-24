NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First Round Picks

Tony Manfred
NFL mock drafts are notoriously flimsy.

One surprise pick early, and the whole rest of the draft goes down the tubes.

So instead of making one list, we combined the predictions of all the biggest experts in the NFL world into a Consensus Mock Draft.

*Those experts are: Mel Kiper Jr (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Josh Norris (NFL.com), Charley Casserly (NFL.com), Greg Cosell (Yahoo!), Dan Kadar (SB Nation), Don Banks (SI), Rob Rang (CBS), Dane Bruglar (CBS), the Associated Press, Russ Lande (NFP), and Paul Schrager (Fox Sports)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Luke Joeckel, offensive tackle

Experts: 9 of 12 agree

School: Texas A&M

Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dion Jordan, linebacker

Experts: 5 of 12 agree

School: Oregon

Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)

3. Oakland Raiders: Sharrif Floyd, defensive tackle

Experts: 7 of 12 agree

School: Florida

Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Star Lotulelei (DT, Utah)

4. Philadelphia Eagles: Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Utah

Other possibilities: Geno Smith (QB, WVU), Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma), Dion Jordan (LB, Oregon)

5. Detroit Lions: Ziggy Ansah, defensive end

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: BYU

Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma)

6. Cleveland Browns: Dee Milliner, cornerback

Experts: 5 of 12 agree

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: Dion Jordan (linebacker, Oregon)

7. Arizona Cardinals: Chance Warmback, guard

Experts: 3 of 12 agree

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma), Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)

8. Buffalo Bills: Ryan Nassib

Experts: 5 of 12 agree

School: Syracuse

Other possibilities: Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC)

9. New York Jets: Barkevious Mingo, defensive end

Experts: 7 of 12 agree

School: LSU

Other possibilities: Tavon Austin (WR, West Virginia)

10. Tennessee Titans: No consensus, five possibilities

1. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia).

2. Chance Warmack (guard, Alabama)

3. Star Lotulelei (DT, Utah)

4. Dee Milliner (CB, Alabama)

5. Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)

11. San Diego Chargers: No consensus, three possibilities

1. Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma)

2. Chance Warmack (guard, Alabama)

3. Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC)

12. Miami Dolphins: DJ Fluker, offensive tackle

Experts: 3 of 12 agree

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: Dee Milliner (CB, Alabama), Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC), Xavier Rhodes (CB, FSU)

13. New York Jets: No consensus, four possibilities

1. Tavon Austin (WR, West Virginia)

2. Barkevious Mingo (DE, LSU)

3. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia)

4. Geno Smith (QB, West Virginia)

14. Carolina Panthers: Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Missouri

Other possibilities: Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas), Sharrif Floyd (DT, Florida)

15. New Orleans Saints: Jarvis Jones, linebacker

Experts: 7 of 12 agree

School: Georgia

Other possibilities: No consensus

16. St. Louis Rams: Tavon Austin, wide receiver

Experts: 6 of 12 agree

School: West Virginia

Other possibilities: Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: No consensus, three possibilities

1. Tyler Eifert (TE, Notre Dame)

2. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia)

3. Xavier Rhodes (CB, Florida State)

18. Dallas Cowboys: Sylvester Williams, defensive tackle

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: UNC

Other possibilities: Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC), Sheldon Richardson (DT, Missouri), Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)

19. New York Giants: No consensus, two possibilities

1. Tank Carradine (defensive tackle, Florida State)

2. Sheldon Richardson (defensive tackle, Missouri)

20. Chicago Bears: Alec Ogletree, linebacker

Experts: 3 of 12 agree

School: Georgia

Other possibilities: DJ Fluker (tackle, Alabama)

21. Cincinnati Bengals: No consensus, three possibilities

1. Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)

2. John Cyprien (safety, FIU)

3. Alec Ogletree (linebacker, Georgia)

22. St. Louis Rams: No consensus, three possibilities

1. Eric Reid (safety, LSU)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Clemson)

3. Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)

23. Minnesota Vikings: No consensus, four possibilities

1. Justin Hunter (WR, Tennessee)

2. Keenan Allen (WR, Cal)

3. Sylvester Williams (defensive tackle, Missouri)

4. Manti Te'o (LB, Notre Dame)

24. Indianapolis Colts: Xavier Rhodes, cornerback

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Florida State

Other possibilities: Datone Jones (defensive end, UCLA)

25. Minnesota Vikings: Manti Te'o, linebacker

Experts: 5 of 12 agree

School: Notre Dame

Other possibilities: No consensus

26. Green Bay Packers: No consensus, four possibilities

1. Matt Elam (safety, Florida)

2. Tyler Eifert (TE, Notre Dame)

3. Eddie Lacy (RB, Alabama)

4. Menelik Watson (OT, Florida State)

27. Houston Texans: Keenan Allen, wide receiver

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Cal

Other possibilities: Cordarrelle Patterson (WR, Tennessee)

28. Denver Broncos: Bjoern Werner, defensive end

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Florida State

Other possibilities: Datone Jones (DE, UCLA)

29. New England Patriots: DJ Hayden, cornerback

Experts: 3 of 12 agree

School: Houston

Other possibilities: No consensus

30. Atlanta Falcons: No consensus, three possibilities

1. Desmond Trufant (CB, Washington)

2. Jamar Taylor (CB, Boise State)

3. DJ Hayden (CB, Houston)

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jesse Williams, defensive tackle

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: John Cyprien (safety, FIU)

32. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Minter, safety

Experts: 4 of 12 agree

School: LSU

Other possibilities: John Cyprien (safety, FIU)

