NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First Round Picks

NFL mock drafts are notoriously flimsy.



One surprise pick early, and the whole rest of the draft goes down the tubes.

So instead of making one list, we combined the predictions of all the biggest experts in the NFL world into a Consensus Mock Draft.

*Those experts are: Mel Kiper Jr (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Josh Norris (NFL.com), Charley Casserly (NFL.com), Greg Cosell (Yahoo!), Dan Kadar (SB Nation), Don Banks (SI), Rob Rang (CBS), Dane Bruglar (CBS), the Associated Press, Russ Lande (NFP), and Paul Schrager (Fox Sports)

