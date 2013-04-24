NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First Round Picks

NFL mock drafts are notoriously flimsy.
One surprise pick early, and the whole rest of the draft goes down the tubes.
So instead of making one list, we combined the predictions of all the biggest experts in the NFL world into a Consensus Mock Draft.
*Those experts are: Mel Kiper Jr (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Josh Norris (NFL.com), Charley Casserly (NFL.com), Greg Cosell (Yahoo!), Dan Kadar (SB Nation), Don Banks (SI), Rob Rang (CBS), Dane Bruglar (CBS), the Associated Press, Russ Lande (NFP), and Paul Schrager (Fox Sports)
Experts: 9 of 12 agree
School: Texas A&M
Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan)
Experts: 5 of 12 agree
School: Oregon
Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)
Experts: 7 of 12 agree
School: Florida
Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Star Lotulelei (DT, Utah)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Utah
Other possibilities: Geno Smith (QB, WVU), Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma), Dion Jordan (LB, Oregon)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: BYU
Other possibilities: Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma)
Experts: 5 of 12 agree
School: Alabama
Other possibilities: Dion Jordan (linebacker, Oregon)
Experts: 3 of 12 agree
School: Alabama
Other possibilities: Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma), Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)
Experts: 5 of 12 agree
School: Syracuse
Other possibilities: Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC)
Experts: 7 of 12 agree
School: LSU
Other possibilities: Tavon Austin (WR, West Virginia)
1. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia).
2. Chance Warmack (guard, Alabama)
3. Star Lotulelei (DT, Utah)
4. Dee Milliner (CB, Alabama)
5. Ziggy Ansah (DE, BYU)
1. Lane Johnson (OT, Oklahoma)
2. Chance Warmack (guard, Alabama)
3. Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC)
Experts: 3 of 12 agree
School: Alabama
Other possibilities: Dee Milliner (CB, Alabama), Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC), Xavier Rhodes (CB, FSU)
1. Tavon Austin (WR, West Virginia)
2. Barkevious Mingo (DE, LSU)
3. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia)
4. Geno Smith (QB, West Virginia)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Missouri
Other possibilities: Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas), Sharrif Floyd (DT, Florida)
Experts: 7 of 12 agree
School: Georgia
Other possibilities: No consensus
Experts: 6 of 12 agree
School: West Virginia
Other possibilities: Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)
1. Tyler Eifert (TE, Notre Dame)
2. Jarvis Jones (LB, Georgia)
3. Xavier Rhodes (CB, Florida State)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: UNC
Other possibilities: Jonathan Cooper (guard, UNC), Sheldon Richardson (DT, Missouri), Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)
1. Tank Carradine (defensive tackle, Florida State)
2. Sheldon Richardson (defensive tackle, Missouri)
Experts: 3 of 12 agree
School: Georgia
Other possibilities: DJ Fluker (tackle, Alabama)
1. Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)
2. John Cyprien (safety, FIU)
3. Alec Ogletree (linebacker, Georgia)
1. Eric Reid (safety, LSU)
2. DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Clemson)
3. Kenny Vaccaro (safety, Texas)
1. Justin Hunter (WR, Tennessee)
2. Keenan Allen (WR, Cal)
3. Sylvester Williams (defensive tackle, Missouri)
4. Manti Te'o (LB, Notre Dame)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: Datone Jones (defensive end, UCLA)
Experts: 5 of 12 agree
School: Notre Dame
Other possibilities: No consensus
1. Matt Elam (safety, Florida)
2. Tyler Eifert (TE, Notre Dame)
3. Eddie Lacy (RB, Alabama)
4. Menelik Watson (OT, Florida State)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Cal
Other possibilities: Cordarrelle Patterson (WR, Tennessee)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: Datone Jones (DE, UCLA)
Experts: 3 of 12 agree
School: Houston
Other possibilities: No consensus
1. Desmond Trufant (CB, Washington)
2. Jamar Taylor (CB, Boise State)
3. DJ Hayden (CB, Houston)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: Alabama
Other possibilities: John Cyprien (safety, FIU)
Experts: 4 of 12 agree
School: LSU
Other possibilities: John Cyprien (safety, FIU)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.