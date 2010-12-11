The "Expert Network" Used By SAC Capital, Diamondback, Frontpoint And Citadel Is Closing

Jeffrey Aroy.

Photo: Leerink

Leerink Swann is a Boston-based investment bank focused on healthcare.It launched one of the first health-care expert networks ever, called MedaCorp. And now that’s probably about to close for a very simple reason.



Because of the recent FBI raids on hedge funds in connection with the use of expert networks, and the likelihood of increased government scrutiny of the industry, Leerink will probably shutter MedaCorp next year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The business will be dead by then because 1) everyone who used to pay them could be in jail or too scared to use them again and 2) it’ll be impossible to drum up new clients because of the scandal.

It’s sad, because Leerink has been linking doctors to hedge funds for years – they pioneered the hooking up of former managers, doctors and others with investors “looking for an edge” in 1995, and claim to have about 35,000 “experts.”

It might also have something to with the fact that sometimes expert networks are shady and in some cases, seem to aid insider trading.

More on reason #1: The bank’s so-called Tier 1 clients (these tiers reflect a firm’s contributions to Leerink revenues) are a who’s who of the hedge funds mentioned in connection to the insider trading investigation that’s sweeping Wall Street; SAC Capital (plus its CR Intrinsic Investors and Sigma Capital Management units); HealthCor, started by a former SAC portfolio manager; Diamondback; FrontPoint Partners; and Citadel.

More on reason #2: Leerink senior management thinks that “investor clients are going to really withdraw” from the health-care expert network, and that the bank will be out of the expert match-maker business “by the middle of next year.”

Spokespeople for all those hedge funds wouldn’t comment, and Leerink told the WSJ they had not been contacted by the Feds regarding the insider-trading probe.

From the Wall Street Journal,

Leerink’s managers addressed the possibility of visits by FBI agents and potential threats to the firm’s expert network… [A senior managing director] said outside lawyers counseled Leerink to “advise our employees that no one has to talk to government regulators—or government investigators or regulators.”

Mr. Aroy told managers of the firm that Leerink “can’t keep you from talking to them, but you know, you do have the right to remain silent.”

For more details, go to the Wall Street Journal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.