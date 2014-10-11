Expert: Australians Returning Home From Ebola Stricken Locations Should Be Quarantined In Capital Cities For 21 Days

Getty Images

Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young has suggested quarantining Australian volunteers returning home from Ebola-affected countries for up to 21 days in capital cities.

Young said procedures should be changed as capital cities are closer to larger hospitals, well-equipped to handle the standard three-week Ebola incubation period, the AFR reported.

“I think it might be worthwhile for people who have been treating people with Ebola to keep them in capital cities,” Young said.

Federal Health Minister Peter Dutton said Australian’s current quarantine system was adequate protection against the spread of the deadly virus.

Dutton revealed 11 people had already been tested for Ebola in Australia, each returning negative results.

“Our health workers are trained to the highest standard in the world. We have put in place plans in major tertiary hospitals around that country, that if we do have a positive case we will be able to deal with it,” Dutton said.

Health screening at Australian airports was stepped up over the weekend, despite Queensland nurse Sue Ellen Kovack returning a negative blood test for Ebola on Friday.

Kovack recently returned from Sierra Leone where she had spent one month as a Red Cross aid worker treating Ebola-infected patients in a hospital.

In the United Kingdom thermal screening is used at Heathrow and Gatwick airports to assist with detection.

