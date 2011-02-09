EXPERT ADVICE: How To Book The Cheapest Flight

Photo: AP

When it comes to getting the cheapest fare for your flight, experts say it’s all about the timing.Boing Boing found this post from the Economist that has some great tips for snagging the best price when travelling.



Here’s the breakdown:

Buy two months in advance. On average, flights are the cheapest about eight weeks before the departure date.

Buy during the middle of the week. The cheapest fairs are usually available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Afternoon is the best time to buy. One of the Economist’s experts even figured out the perfect time: 3 pm on a Tuesday.

Follow airline Twitter accounts for last-minute deals. Many companies will post specials only to their social media sites.

