21 Experiences You Can Only Have In New Jersey

Shutterstock.com Colourful Victorian-style homes in Cape May, New Jersey.

Let’s face it, there are plenty of jokes to be made about New Jersey, no thanks in part to the cast of “Jersey Shore.”

As Lauren Barnett, publisher of Lone Star Publications of Humour, once told The New York Times, “there are more mean-spirited jokes about New Jersey than any other state, even counting Texas.”

But most people don’t realise that, from the museums to the food to the slightly bizarre, Jersey actually has a lot to offer.



Here are 21 unique things you can only do in the Garden State.

