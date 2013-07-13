19 Awesome Experiences You Can Only Have In New Jersey

Each year, the first full week of July is National Be Nice to New Jersey Week (this year July 7-13), which is only fair because for years New Jersey has been treated like the punching bag of America.
As Lauren Barnett, publisher of Lone Star Publications of humour and the holiday’s creator, once told The New York Times, “there are more mean-spirited jokes about New Jersey than any other state, even counting Texas.”
And let’s face it, there are plenty of jokes we can make about New Jersey, no thanks in part to the cast of “Jersey Shore.” But most people don’t realise that, from the museums to the food to the slightly bizarre, Jersey actually has a lot to offer. So this week, be nice to New Jersey, and check out these 19 cool things to do and see that you can’t find anywhere else.
Thanks to Reddit users SpinkickFolly, anotherale, and DirtyBirdNJ for some of these suggestions.
Walk along the longest boardwalk in the world in Atlantic City, the city whose streets the properties in the game Monopoly were named after.
Pig out any time of day or night at one of Jersey's many 24-hour diners (they have the most per capita in the world).
Find a new appreciation for modern art at the Grounds for Sculpture, a public sculpture garden in Hamilton with works by established and up-and-coming artists.
Go birdwatching for monk parakeets, native South American birds that supposedly flocked to Edgewater in the '70s after escaping from a crate at JFK.
Taste a salty, savory slice of Taylor Ham, a breakfast meat born out of Trenton typically found on a roll with egg and cheese.
Go see a breathtaking display of hot air balloons at Solberg Airport at the largest balloon festival in North America.
Visit the fable-worthy Luna Parc in Montague, a house that doubles as a museum and a work of art all on its own.
Take the Lighthouse Challenge, a fundraiser challenge to climb the stairs of all 11 lighthouses in Jersey in two days.
Celebrate your next special occasion with one of the impressive cakes from Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, as seen on TLC's Cake Boss.
Pick fruits and veggies from a produce farm in the Jersey country side—there's a reason they call it 'the Garden State.'
Exercise your thumbs at the Silverball Pinball Museum and Arcade in Asbury Park. They have over 200 machines to play.
Take in a movie at the Liberty Science centre in Jersey City, which houses the nation's largest IMAX dome theatre.
Get your adrenaline pumping by riding Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, at Six Flags in Jackson.
Put your diet on hold for a hot, greasy sandwich from one of the grease trucks at Rutgers, where the french fries go ON the sandwich.
