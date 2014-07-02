Experience The World Cup Straight From The Stadium Through Instagram

Friedemann Vogel / Getty Images A fan of USA looks on before the World Cup match.

Not every American soccer fan could be in Salvador, Brazil, today to watch Tim Howard’s record-breaking 16 saves and the U.S. Men’s National Team’s heartbreaking loss to Belgium. But if watching the World Cup on TV wasn’t enough, Instagram can take you right there, pitch-side.

Geofeedia lets you track social media posts according to location. Here are some Instagrams from around the stadium during today’s game.

USA fans went all out.

Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova was packed for the first elimination game for the U.S. and Belgium.

Belgium fans Instagram, too.

#ActionShot

